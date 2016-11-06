The Oatmeal The Oatmeal
This is a comic about the backfire effect.



Regular version        Classroom-friendly version






Inspiration

This comic was inspired by this three-part series on the backfire effect from the You Are Not So Smart Podcast.

If you want to learn more about the backfire effect and other related behaviors (confirmation bias, deductive reasoning, etc), I highly recommend listening to the whole thing:
Podcast Part 1 - Podcast Part 2 - Podcast Part 3

I would also like to thank my wonderful girlfriend Theresea for calling my attention to the backfire effect in the first place. The past year has been rough for a lot of people, and she pointed me in a direction that could actually help people. Theresea: you're amazing, I love you, thank you.

USC Creativity and Brain Institute

Neural correlates of maintaining one’s political beliefs in the face of counterevidence
By Sarah Gimbel and Sam Harris.

Official website

Other fun reading

Reddit - Change My View
Wikipedia's list of common misconceptions


